MAS Financial Services raises Rs 65 cr via market linked NCDs

The Board of MAS Financial Services at its meeting held on 30 March 2021 has allotted on a private placement basis, 6500 Rated, Senior Listed, Transferable, Redeemable, Principal Protected Market-linked Non-convertible debentures (Market-linked NCDs) of face value of Rs 100,000, aggregating up to Rs 65 crore.
The allotment of 6500 Market-linked NCDs, is inclusive of a green shoe option comprising of 1500 Market-linked NCDs which was activated to retain over-subscription
