Board of PG Electroplast approves preferential issue of CCDs and equity shares

At meeting held on 25 May 2021The Board of PG Electroplast at its meeting held on 25 May 2021 has approved the following:
Preferential issue of up to 10,76,904 17.96% Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) having face value of Rs. 337/- each, for cash, for an aggregate amount of up toRs. 36,29,16,648/-, convertible into 10,76,904 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each at a conversion price of Rs 337/- each, to the persons belonging to "Public Category", subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company.
Issuance of 2,90,135 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each arising towards conversion of accrued and unpaid coupon amount on CCDs (mentioned above) at the time of maturity, at the conversion price of Rs. 337/-, determined as per the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
Preferential Issue of 11,95,950 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, at an issue price of Rs. 337/- each, for an aggregate amount of upto Rs. 40,30,35,150 /-, to the persons belonging to "Public Category", subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company.
