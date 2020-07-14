HCL Technologies update on scheme of amalgamation

Scheme becomes effective from 13 July 2020

HCL Technologies announced that the Scheme of Amalgamation amongst HCL Eagle, HCL Comnet, HCL Technologies Solutions, Concept2Silicion Systems (Transferor Companies) and HCL Technologies (Transferee Company) has received the approval of National Company Law Tribunal, Benguluru vide its order dated 24 June 2020. The certified copy of the order has been filed with the Registrar of Companies on 13 July 2020.

The company had already filed the certified copy of the sanction order of NCLT, New Delhi on 13 March 2020.

Accordingly, the Scheme has come into effect from 13 July 2020 i.e. the date from which the certified copies of orders of both the jurisdictional Tribunals have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The Appointed Date of the Scheme is 01 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)