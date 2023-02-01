JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.72 lakh units in January 2023

Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 172,535 units in January 2023 compared to 154,379 units in January 2022, recording a growth of 11.76% .

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 151,367 units, sales to other OEM of 3,775 units and exports of 17,393 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models.

The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 13:57 IST

