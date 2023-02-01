Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.72 lakh units in January 2023

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 151,367 units, sales to other OEM of 3,775 units and exports of 17,393 units.
The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models.
The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU