Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.72 lakh units in January 2023

Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 172,535 units in January 2023 compared to 154,379 units in January 2022, recording a growth of 11.76% .

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 151,367 units, sales to other OEM of 3,775 units and exports of 17,393 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models.

The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

