GHCL launches new products under brand Nile Harvest and Meditasi

GHCL is coming with two new product under the brand ' HARVEST' and 'MEDITASI', which are launched on 18 March 2019 at York Home Fashions Week - USA.

The ' Harvest' range entails the use of proven technology from in Munster, Germany, to establish the source and secure complete traceability from gin to store.

This technology involves the injection of a machine readable optical security marker at the gin which is a customized 'optical fingerprint' and is only readable by smart, 'lock and key sensors'.

The 'Meditasi' is launched with nine distinct ranges. 'Meditasi' means 'meditation' in the Malay language. The collection focuses on improving the health and wellness and rejuvenating the user during sleep.

