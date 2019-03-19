GHCL launches new products under brand Nile Harvest and Meditasi

-
GHCL is coming with two new bedding product under the brand 'NILE HARVEST' and 'MEDITASI', which are launched on 18 March 2019 at York Home Fashions Week - USA.
The 'Nile Harvest' range entails the use of proven technology from Tailorlux Gmbh in Munster, Germany, to establish the source and secure complete traceability from gin to store.
This technology involves the injection of a machine readable optical security marker at the gin which is a customized 'optical fingerprint' and is only readable by smart, 'lock and key sensors'.
The 'Meditasi' is launched with nine distinct ranges. 'Meditasi' means 'meditation' in the Malay language. The collection focuses on improving the health and wellness and rejuvenating the user during sleep.
