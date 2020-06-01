Finolex Cables receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

JUST IN
Finolex Cables has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under -

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated (Working Capital) Rs.450 crore Long-Term Rating - CRISIL AA+/Stable (Reaffirmed) Short-Term Rating - CRISIL Al + (Reaffirmed)

Rs.150 crore Non-Convertible Debentures - CRISIL AA+/Stable (Reaffirmed) Rs.50 crore Short Term Debt - CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 10:26 IST

