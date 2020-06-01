Finolex Cables receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Finolex Cables has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under -
Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated (Working Capital) Rs.450 crore Long-Term Rating - CRISIL AA+/Stable (Reaffirmed) Short-Term Rating - CRISIL Al + (Reaffirmed)
Rs.150 crore Non-Convertible Debentures - CRISIL AA+/Stable (Reaffirmed) Rs.50 crore Short Term Debt - CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)
