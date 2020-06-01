Moody's revises credit rating for India Infoline Finance

IIFL Finance announced that credit rating agency, Moody's Investors Service has revised/changed the corporate family rating of India Infoline Finance (the merged subsidiary of the Company) to B1 from Ba3.

Moody's has also revised/changed the senior secured program rating of India Infoline Finance to (P)B1 from (P)Ba3.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)