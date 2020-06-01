Moody's revises credit rating for India Infoline Finance

-
IIFL Finance announced that credit rating agency, Moody's Investors Service has revised/changed the corporate family rating of India Infoline Finance (the merged subsidiary of the Company) to B1 from Ba3.
Moody's has also revised/changed the senior secured program rating of India Infoline Finance to (P)B1 from (P)Ba3.
