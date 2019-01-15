L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins two projects from Saudi Aramco

-
In consortium with Subsea 7L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, in consortium with Subsea 7 has won yet another award for two projects from Saudi Aramco.
The award consists of engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of three Oil Production Deck Manifolds and Subsea Pipelines in Zuluf and Berri Fields of Saudi Aramco.
This is the fifth award for the consortium and provides for significant project pipeline for the firms. At present, there are four offshore contracts under execution by the consortium for Saudi Aramco under the Long-Term Agreement.
LTHE has three fabrication yards and this project will be built at its flagship facility at Hazira in Gujarat, India, established to "design and build" offshore oil & gas projects.
