Board of Iris Mediaworks approves change in directorate and CFO

At meeting held on 14 January 2019

The at its meeting held on 14 January 2019 has approved the following -

Resignation of (DIN 02474856) from the post of Executive w.e.f. 14 January, 2019.

Resignation of from the post of of the Company w.e.f. 14 January, 2019.

Appointment of (DIN 08309127) as Additional Non- of the Company, liable to retire by rotation, w.e.f. 14 January, 2019.

Manav Kumar as of the Company w.e.f 14 January, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)