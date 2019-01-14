Board of Iris Mediaworks approves change in directorate and CFO

At meeting held on 14 January 2019The Board of Iris Mediaworks at its meeting held on 14 January 2019 has approved the following -
Resignation of Mitesh Jaani (DIN 02474856) from the post of Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 14 January, 2019.
Resignation of Omkar Gadre from the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. 14 January, 2019.
Appointment of Abhishek Sanga (DIN 08309127) as Additional Non-Executive director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation, w.e.f. 14 January, 2019.
Manav Kumar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f 14 January, 2019.
