Board of ICICI Bank approves appointment of directors

At meeting held on 14 January 2019

The Board of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 14 January 2019 has approved the appointment of B. Sriram (DIN:02993708) and Rama Bijapurkar (DIN:00001835) as Additional (Independent) Directors of the Bank with effect from 14 January 2019 for a period of 5 years, subject to the approval of shareholders.

