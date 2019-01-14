Board of ICICI Bank approves appointment of directors

-
At meeting held on 14 January 2019The Board of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 14 January 2019 has approved the appointment of B. Sriram (DIN:02993708) and Rama Bijapurkar (DIN:00001835) as Additional (Independent) Directors of the Bank with effect from 14 January 2019 for a period of 5 years, subject to the approval of shareholders.
