Business Standard

United Spirits to divest its entire stake in subsidiary - Four Seasons Wines

Capital Market 

United Spirits has entered into an agreement for sale of its entire stake held in subsidiary, Four Seasons Wines along with the brands.

The shares are sold to Quintela Assets and Grover Zampa Vineyards, at a total consideration of Rs 31.86 crore. Following the completion of the sale, Four Season Wines will cease to be a subsidiary of the company.

First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 09:13 IST

