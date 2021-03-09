Board of R Systems International considers matters related to scheme of amalgamation

At meeting held on 09 March 2021

The Board of R Systems International at its meeting held on 09 March 2021 has transacted the following:

1. Took note of the National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi (NCLT) order dated 01 February 2021 approving the scheme of Amalgamation of RightMatch Holdings and R Systems International and their respective shareholders and creditors.

2. Allotment of 8,828,489 equity shares of the Company to the shareholders of RightMatch Holdings pursuant to the scheme of Amalgamation of RightMatch Holdings and R Systems International and their respective shareholders and creditors.

3. Cancellation & extinguishment of 8,828,489 equity shares of the Company as held by RightMatch Holdings pursuant to the said scheme of Amalgamation.

