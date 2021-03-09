JMC Projects (India) bags housing project worth USD 137 mn in Maldives

JMC Projects (India) has signed an agreement with Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation (FDC), a state-owned company of the Government of the Republic of the Maldives, for the design, finance and construction of 2,000 social housing units in Hulhumale Island of Maldives.

The total value for this project is estimated to be around USD 137 Million (~Rs.1,000 crore) and is planned to be financed via a loan from multilateral funding agency.

The financial closure of the project is expected to conclude soon and construction on the project will commence after the financial closure .

