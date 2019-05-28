Board of Ramky Infrastructure approves change in CFO

-
ALSO READ
Ramky Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.83 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Board of Fenoplast appoints CFO
Board of Esaar (India) appoints CFO and Company Secretary
Board of Systematix Securities approves change in directorate and appoints CFO & CS
IL&FS Transportation appoints Shaivali Parekh as CFO
-
At meeting held on 27 May 2019The Board of Ramky Infrastructure at its meeting held on 27 May 2019 has approved the resignation of I.W. Vijaya Kumar as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 31 May, 2019. The Board has appointed Sanjay Sultania as CFO of the company with effect from 31 May 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU