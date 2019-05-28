Board of Ramky Infrastructure approves change in CFO

JUST IN
At meeting held on 27 May 2019

The Board of Ramky Infrastructure at its meeting held on 27 May 2019 has approved the resignation of I.W. Vijaya Kumar as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 31 May, 2019. The Board has appointed Sanjay Sultania as CFO of the company with effect from 31 May 2019.

