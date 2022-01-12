Board of RattanIndia Enterprises approves investment of Rs 350 cr in its e-commerce vertical - Cocoblu Retail

-
The Board of RattanIndia Enterprises at its meeting held on 11 January 2022 has approved an investment of Rs 350 crore in its 100% wholly owned subsidiary Cocoblu Retail to build and undertake the business of online retail on Ecommerce platforms in India.
Cocoblu will be partnering with several big and small brands in India to bring them onto leading online platforms in the country. Cocoblu is committed to scale up local micro, small and medium manufacturers and help them build their brands and reach their true potential through digital channels.
This provides a great opportunity for online retail in India devoid of complexities and capex of physical retail. Cocoblu seeks to be a dominant seller in multiple categories on these online retail platforms in the country.
