UltraTech Cement commissions line II of Bara Grinding unit in UP

UltraTech Cement announced the commissioning of Line II of the Bara Grinding Unit in Uttar Pradesh, India, having cement capacity of 2 mtpa.

Line I was earlier commissioned in January, 2020 and is already operating at a capacity utilisation in excess of 80%.

This additional capacity will help the Company to service the fast-growing cement demand in the Central region in the country.

Together with this expansion, during the financial year 2021-22, the Company has commissioned 3.2 mtpa new cement capacity, as planned, taking its total cement manufacturing capacity in India to 114.55 mtpa.

