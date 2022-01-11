Rites signs MoU with SMEC Groip

To cooperate and explore infrastructure projects

Rites signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)with SMEC Group to cooperate and explore infrastructure projects.

The MoU will enable RITES and SMEC to collaborate and cooperate to explore, identify, pursue, and jointly execute mutually beneficial business opportunities in the infrastructure sector. It will allow both companies to leverage each other's expertise and technologies to optimise operations and expand on a global level.

The collaboration will facilitate knowledge sharing and the development of business proposals, including exploring consultancy opportunities arising at various government/semi government/autonomous bodies or authorities/private entities/multilateral-funding agencies.

