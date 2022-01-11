Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys allots 2.69 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has allotted 2,69,77,053 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully-paid up Bonus Equity Shares, in the proportion of One (1) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for every One (1) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each, to the eligible Members whose names appeared in the register of Members / list of beneficial owners as on 10 January 2022, i.e. record date fixed for this purpose.

Consequently, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 53,95,41,060 divided into 5,39,54,106 Equity Shares of Rs 10 /-each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)