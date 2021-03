Board of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols approves alteration in MoA

At meeting held on 17 March 2021

The Board of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols at its meeting held on 17 March 2021 has approved alteration in main object clause of Memorandum of Association of company by inserting new object clause as under:

"To carry on business of trading, import, export, marketing, distributors, brokers, commission agents, suppliers, dealers in newsprint, paper & paper board and pulp of any type , including but not restricted to writing & printing paper, absorbent paper, wrapping paper, tissue paper, cover paper, board paper , blotting paper, filter paper, antique paper, ivory finish paper, coated paper, cartridge paper, cloth - lined paper, laid down woven paper, presspahn paper, cream laid grease proof paper, gummed paper, handmade paper, parch-ment paper, drawing paper, insulated paper, kraft paper, manila paper, envelope paper, tracing paper, vellum paper, water-proof paper, carbon paper, sensitized paper, chemically treated paper, litmus paper, photographic paper, glass paper, emery paper, paste board".

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)