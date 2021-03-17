TCS ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the Netherlands

-
ALSO READ
Tata Consultancy Services ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction across Europe
TCS positioned as a Leader in SAP Cloud Migration Services
TCS ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction in Belgium and Luxembourg
TCS recognized as Leader among Data and Analytics Service Providers
TCS recognized as Leader in Customer Experience Services in Telecom and Media
-
Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked Number One in customer satisfaction in the Netherlands in an independent survey of CXOs of top IT spending organizations by Whitelane Research.
The survey ranked 28 IT service providers based on responses from more than 200 CxOs and senior decision makers in the Netherlands.
It investigated over 400 unique IT sourcing relationships as well as more than 400 cloud sourcing relationships to assess service providers on nine key performance indicators along service delivery, relationship, commercial and transformation. It also measured satisfaction by IT domains.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU