TCS ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the Netherlands

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked Number One in customer satisfaction in the Netherlands in an independent survey of CXOs of top IT spending organizations by Whitelane Research.

The survey ranked 28 IT service providers based on responses from more than 200 CxOs and senior decision makers in the Netherlands.

It investigated over 400 unique IT sourcing relationships as well as more than 400 cloud sourcing relationships to assess service providers on nine key performance indicators along service delivery, relationship, commercial and transformation. It also measured satisfaction by IT domains.

