Container Corporation Of India receives credit ratings from ICRA

Container Corporation Of India has received the following credit ratings from ICRA -

Non-fund-based limits- Long term (Rs 462 crore) - [ICRA]AA+ &; Rating on watch with developing implications; Assigned

Term Loans- Long term (Rs 9,000 crore)- [ICRA]AA+ &; Rating on watch with developing implications; Assigned

Issuer rating- Long term - [ICRA]AA+ &; Rating on watch with developing implications; Assigned

