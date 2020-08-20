Container Corporation Of India receives credit ratings from ICRA

-
Container Corporation Of India has received the following credit ratings from ICRA -
Non-fund-based limits- Long term (Rs 462 crore) - [ICRA]AA+ &; Rating on watch with developing implications; Assigned
Term Loans- Long term (Rs 9,000 crore)- [ICRA]AA+ &; Rating on watch with developing implications; Assigned
Issuer rating- Long term - [ICRA]AA+ &; Rating on watch with developing implications; Assigned
