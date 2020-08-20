JUST IN
Business Standard

Container Corporation Of India receives credit ratings from ICRA

Capital Market 

Container Corporation Of India has received the following credit ratings from ICRA -

Non-fund-based limits- Long term (Rs 462 crore) - [ICRA]AA+ &; Rating on watch with developing implications; Assigned

Term Loans- Long term (Rs 9,000 crore)- [ICRA]AA+ &; Rating on watch with developing implications; Assigned

Issuer rating- Long term - [ICRA]AA+ &; Rating on watch with developing implications; Assigned

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 09:24 IST

