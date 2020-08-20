SBI Life Insurance Company allots 6,349 equity shares under ESOS

SBI Life Insurance Company has allotted 6,349 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each towards the exercise of vested stock options by certain employees under 'SBI Life Employees Stock Options Schemes 2018' of the Company.

Post the allotment, the paid up share capital of the Company is Rs.10,00,04,63,120/- consisting of 100,00,46,312 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)