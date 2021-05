Board of Sahyadri Industries approves reduction in capex to Rs 60 cr

At meeting held on 26 May 2021

The Board of Sahyadri Industries at its meeting held on 26 May 2021 revisited the overall requirement for the expansion and approved reduction in the cost of expansion from Rs. 80 crore to Rs. 60 crore.

The expansion will increase the capacity of Asbestos Flat Sheets and Non Asbestos Flat Sheets manufacturing by 72000 MT p.a. which would be funded by Debt and Internal accruals. Commencement of commercial production is expected to start in the 4th Quarter of 2021-2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)