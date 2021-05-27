Premier Explosives receives order from Israel Aerospace Industries

-
-
For supply of warheadsPremier Explosives has received an order from Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel for the manufacture and supply of Warheads for a total value of USD 134,935. This is the first order received by Premier Explosives for warheads and this will be executed from the company's new production facility at Katepally. The ordered items are expected to be delivered within 12 months.
