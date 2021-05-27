Ramco Systems secures contract from Iraqi Airways Company

Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its aviation software, Ramco Aviation M&E MRO Software V5.8 at Iraq's national carrier, Iraqi Airways Company.

Ramco will implement its complete Aviation Software including modules for Engineering & CAMO, Maintenance, Materials Management and M&E Quality & Safety.

The cloud-based software will automate the operations of the Iraqi national carrier, manage complete records of its aircraft and enable the airway's staff to manage their operations and receive alerts on the go through its Mobility module, providing greater flexibility, optimized aircraft availability and reduced friction. Ramco Aviation Software will also be integrated with enhanced inventory tracking and stock visibility capabilities enabling better resource management, unified employee records, and control operations end to end, on a single platform.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)