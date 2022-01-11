Board of Sapphire Foods India approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 10 January 2022

The Board of Sapphire Foods India at its meeting held on 10 January 2022 has approved the following:

Resignation of Manish Mehta (DIN:06442038) and Girish Bhat (DIN: 01691290) as Non-Executive (Non-Independent/Nominee) Directors on Board of the company with effect from 10 January 2022.

Manish Mehta and Girish Bhat were nominee directors representing Sapphire Foods Mauritius (promoter shareholder) on the Board of the Company.

The Board approved the appointment of Paul Robine (DIN: 07828525) and Vinod Nambiar (DIN: 07290613) as Additional (Non-Executive Non-Independent) Directors on the Board of the Company, effective immediately. Paul Robine and Vinod Nambiar shall be nominee directors representing Sapphire Foods Mauritius (promoter shareholder) on the Board of the Company.

