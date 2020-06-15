JUST IN
Board of Shree Securities approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 15 June 2020

The Board of Shree Securities at its meeting held on 15 June 2020 has approved the resignation of Amit Kumar Basu (DIN: 08009413), Independent Director and Sankar Kumar Chakraborty (DIN: 00087412), Independent Director of the company from Directorship w.e.f. 15 June 2020.

Further, the board has appointed Priyanka Singh (DIN: 08752330) as an Additional Independent Director and Shiwaginee Jaiswal (DIN: 08763022) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 15 June 2020 till the ensuing Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of shareholders.

First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 18:00 IST

