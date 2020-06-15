Board of Shree Securities approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Engineers India announces change in Director (HR)
Shree Metalloys company secretary resigns
Shree Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Board of IIFL Wealth Management appoints directors
State Trading Corporation of India announce cessation of Govt. nominee director
-
At meeting held on 15 June 2020The Board of Shree Securities at its meeting held on 15 June 2020 has approved the resignation of Amit Kumar Basu (DIN: 08009413), Independent Director and Sankar Kumar Chakraborty (DIN: 00087412), Independent Director of the company from Directorship w.e.f. 15 June 2020.
Further, the board has appointed Priyanka Singh (DIN: 08752330) as an Additional Independent Director and Shiwaginee Jaiswal (DIN: 08763022) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 15 June 2020 till the ensuing Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of shareholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU