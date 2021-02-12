Board of Siemens approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 12 February 2021

The Board of Siemens at its meeting held on 12 February 2021 has approved the change in directorate as under-

Josef Kaeser (DIN: 00867264) has tendered his resignation as Director of the Company, with effect from 01 March, 2021, due to other commitments.

Approved the appointment of Willem Rudolf Sasson as Director (Non-Executive Non Independent Director) in casual vacancy caused by the resignation of Josef Kaeser with effect from 1 March 2021 or on allotment of Director Identification Number (by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India), whichever is later.

