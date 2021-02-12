Board of Siemens approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 12 February 2021The Board of Siemens at its meeting held on 12 February 2021 has approved the change in directorate as under-
Josef Kaeser (DIN: 00867264) has tendered his resignation as Director of the Company, with effect from 01 March, 2021, due to other commitments.
Approved the appointment of Willem Rudolf Sasson as Director (Non-Executive Non Independent Director) in casual vacancy caused by the resignation of Josef Kaeser with effect from 1 March 2021 or on allotment of Director Identification Number (by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India), whichever is later.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU