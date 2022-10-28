Tilaknagar Industries to invest Rs 1 cr in Incredible Spirits

Tilaknagar Industries approved an investment not exceeding Rs.1 crore in Incredible Spirits (ISPL).

ISPL is presently developing a Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Alcoholic Shots drink.

The investment of Rs. 1 crore will be made in the Equity shares of ISPL. Post the investment in the Equity shares, Tilaknagar Industries shall hold 19.50% in ISPL.

