Board of Spencers Retail approves delisting of shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange

05 November 2020

The Board of Spencers Retail at its meeting held on 05 November 2020 has approved a proposal of voluntary delisting of the Equity Shares of the Company from the Calcutta Stock Exchange.

The Equity Shares of the Company will continue to remain listed on National Stock Exchange of India and Bombay Stock Exchange, which have nationwide trading terminals.

