Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest Rs 9555 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures

-
ALSO READ
Saudi PIF to invest $1.3 bln in Reliance Retail Ventures
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF invests Rs 11,367 cr for 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms
General Atlantic to invest Rs 3,675 crore in Reliance Retail
KKR to invest Rs 5,550 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures
Reliance Industries update on further investment into Jio Platforms
-
Reliance Industries and Reliance Retail Ventures announced that The Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest Rs 9,555 crore (approximately $1.3 billion) for an equity stake of 2.04% into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.587 lakh crore (approximately $62.4 billion).
This investment will further strengthen PIF's presence in India's dynamic economy and promising retail market segment. The investment in RRVL follows PIF's earlier acquisition of a 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms, the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries.
The transaction is in line with PIF's strategy as a leading global investor with a proven track record of investing in innovative and transformative companies globally and develop strong partnerships with leading groups in their respective markets. India's retail sector is one of the largest in the world and accounts for over 10% of its gross domestic product (GDP) which presents meaningful growth potential.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU