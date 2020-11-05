Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest Rs 9555 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures

Reliance Industries and Reliance Retail Ventures announced that The Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest Rs 9,555 crore (approximately $1.3 billion) for an equity stake of 2.04% into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.587 lakh crore (approximately $62.4 billion).

This investment will further strengthen PIF's presence in India's dynamic economy and promising retail market segment. The investment in RRVL follows PIF's earlier acquisition of a 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms, the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

The transaction is in line with PIF's strategy as a leading global investor with a proven track record of investing in innovative and transformative companies globally and develop strong partnerships with leading groups in their respective markets. India's retail sector is one of the largest in the world and accounts for over 10% of its gross domestic product (GDP) which presents meaningful growth potential.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)