Board of Tata Power approves withdrawal of scheme of arrangement concerning renewable energy business

The Board of Tata Power Company at its meeting held on 12 August 2020 has approved the withdrawal of the scheme of arrangement between the Company, Tata Power Renewable Energy , Supa Windfarm, Nivade Windfarm, Tata Power Green Energy and their respective shareholders and creditors (Scheme), subject to approval of NCLT. The Board has decided to not pursue the present scheme of arrangement in order to consider other business opportunities & alternatives for restructuring its renewable energy business.

