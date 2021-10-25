Acrysil commence commercial production of enhanced capacity of 1.40 lakh units

Acrysil announced that the company's capacity expansion of an additional 140,000 units at our Bhavnagar plant in Gujarat has been completed.

The commercial production from an additional 140,000 units has commenced today i.e. 25 October 2021.

The manufacturing capacity of Quartz Kitchen Sinks now increased from 700,000 units to 840,000 units per annum.

