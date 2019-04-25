Board of Syngene International recommends bonus issue of 1:1

JUST IN
On 24 April 2019

Syngene International announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 24 April 2019, inter alia, has considered and approved the following -

Recommended the issue of Bonus Shares by capitalisation of free reserves in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 (one) bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up for every 1 (one) existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each held by the members, as on the record date.

Recommend to shareholders, increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 250,00,00,000/- divided into 25,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 500,00,00,000/- divided into 50,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and consequent amendment in the Capital Clause (Clause V) of Memorandum of Association of the Company.

To seek the approval of shareholders by way of Postal Ballot/e-voting, to increase the Authorised Share Capital and issue of Bonus Shares, as specified above.

