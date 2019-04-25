Board of Syngene International recommends bonus issue of 1:1

On 24 April 2019

announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 24 April 2019, inter alia, has considered and approved the following -

Recommended the issue of Bonus Shares by capitalisation of free reserves in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 (one) bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up for every 1 (one) existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each held by the members, as on the record date.

Recommend to shareholders, increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 250,00,00,000/- divided into 25,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 500,00,00,000/- divided into 50,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and consequent amendment in the Capital Clause (Clause V) of Memorandum of Association of the Company.

To seek the approval of shareholders by way of Postal Ballot/e-voting, to increase the Authorised Share Capital and issue of Bonus Shares, as specified above.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)