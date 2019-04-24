JUST IN
Wall Street Finance launches 'WSFX Smart Agent' mobile app for Agent Partners

Wall Street Finance announced the launch of 'WSFX Smart Agent' mobile app, for the Company's agent partners.

The agent platform along with Smart Agent app will provide a comprehensive digital solution for agent partners to manage their forex referral business in an efficient and seamless manner. Through the app agent can refer leads, track order status, monitor his commissions, take pricing decisions etc.

