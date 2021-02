Board of Team Lease Services approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 09 February 2021

The Board of Team Lease Services at its meeting held on 09 February 2021 has noted the following change in Key Managerial Personnel(s) of the Company:

- Step down of Narayanaswamy Ravi Vishwanath, from the position of Chief Financial Officer effective from conclusion of the business hours 31 March 2021.

- Appointment of Ramani Dathi as Deputy Chief Financial Officer to head the finance function of the Company effective from 01 April 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)