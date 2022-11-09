Genesys International Corporation appoints Chief Digital Officer

Genesys International Corporation has appointed Sameer Sankhe as Chief Digital Officer (CDO). Sameer has previously led digital transformation consulting at Salesforce India.

He helped Salesforce's key clients in their vision-to-value journey. He has over two decades of experience in tech entrepreneurship and digital transformation for companies of various sizes worldwide.

Sameer will be responsible for digitizing the existing business and building new products such as 3D digital twin (enterprise metaverse), an API-driven revenue stream for clients in India and abroad. In addition, he will provide leadership for overall business transformation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)