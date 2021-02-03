Jubilant Pharmova's subsidiary gives notice for redemption of Senior Notes due 2021

-
Jubilant Pharmova (formerly Jubilant Life Sciences) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Jubilant Pharma (Singapore) has given notice to the holders of its US$300,000,000 4.875% Senior Notes due 2021 (the Notes) that it has elected to exercise its option to redeem US$100,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes on 05 March 2021 (the Redemption Date) pursuant to the terms of the indenture dated as of October 6, 2016 (the Indenture) between JPL and The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch as trustee, governing the Notes.
JPL had made the first early redemption of US$100,000,000 in November 2019 and the second early redemption of US$100,000,000 on 29 January 2021, and following the proposed redemption of US$100,000,000 on 05 March 2021, the Notes will be paid in full and no amount will remain outstanding under the Notes.
