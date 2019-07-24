Board of Umang Dairies appoints CEO and Director

-
-
At meeting held on 24 July 2019The Board of Umang Dairies at its meeting held on 24 July 2019 has appointed Manish Bandlish, Chief Executive Officer of the Company as a Director of the Company with the designation of 'Chief Executive Officer and Director', w.e.f. 24 July 2019. The Board has appointed mar Singh Mehta (DlN: 00030694) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director, for a term of five consecutive years w.e.f. 24 July 2019.
