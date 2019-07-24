Board of Umang Dairies appoints CEO and Director

JUST IN
At meeting held on 24 July 2019

The Board of Umang Dairies at its meeting held on 24 July 2019 has appointed Manish Bandlish, Chief Executive Officer of the Company as a Director of the Company with the designation of 'Chief Executive Officer and Director', w.e.f. 24 July 2019. The Board has appointed mar Singh Mehta (DlN: 00030694) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director, for a term of five consecutive years w.e.f. 24 July 2019.

