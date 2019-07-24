Schaeffler India announces change in MD

-
ALSO READ
Schaeffler India CEO joins Group Executive Board
Schaeffler India announces change in directorate
Schaeffler India Q4 net profit up 3% to Rs 107.15 cr
Schaeffler India standalone net profit declines 3.94% in the March 2019 quarter
Schaeffler India standalone net profit rises 3.08% in the December 2018 quarter
-
With effect from 01 October 2019Schaeffler India announced that the Board of Directors of the company approved the appointment of Harsha Kadam as Managing Director for a period of 5 year with effect from 01 October 2019 succeeding Dharmesh Arora who will take over as Regional CEO - Asia Pacific and Executive Board Member, Schaeffler AG.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU