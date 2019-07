Schaeffler India announces change in MD

With effect from 01 October 2019

Schaeffler India announced that the Board of Directors of the company approved the appointment of Harsha Kadam as Managing Director for a period of 5 year with effect from 01 October 2019 succeeding Dharmesh Arora who will take over as Regional CEO - Asia Pacific and Executive Board Member, Schaeffler AG.

