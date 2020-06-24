Brigade Group inaugurates public health centre at Brigade Meadows

JUST IN
Brigade Group announced the commencement of a public health centre in its 60-acre integrated development, Brigade Meadows on Kanakapura Road, adjacent to the Art of Living in South Bengaluru.

The centre will commence its services from 25 June 2020 and will cater to the primary healthcare needs of a family and provide referral services where needed.

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 14:03 IST

