Maruti Suzuki launches first-of-its kind loyalty program for its PV customers

Maruti Suzuki India today launched a distinctive loyalty program - Maruti Suzuki Rewards. This first-of-its kind loyalty program will cover all passenger vehicle customers from ARENA, NEXA and True Value outlets.

Maruti Suzuki Rewards is a comprehensive program that comes with a range of benefits on purchase of additional car, service, Maruti Insurance, accessories, customer referrals and several other 'association benefits' with the Company.

Customers can now experience this digitally supported cardless program with the help of Maruti Suzuki Rewards website, and see their reward points growing with every interaction and transaction with Maruti Suzuki.

Under the program, customers will be classified into four tiers - Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum. They will also be rewarded with badges, a gamification feature which will make customers interaction with Maruti Suzuki even more rewarding and will give them a chance to unlock access to exclusive events and offers.

While we are upgrading the program, members from the existing AutoCard and MyNexa program will be transitioning to the all-new Maruti Suzuki Rewards. There will be no additional fee for this upgrade and point value balance from the previous program will be carried forward.

