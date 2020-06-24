India Tourism Development Corporation announces cessation of director

-
ALSO READ
IRCTC announces cessation of director
India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 43.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Now, a storytelling tourism drive in Kerala
ITDC to provide 2,000 meals every day to health workers of RML, AIIMS
Coronovirus scare hits Kerala's tourism sector, triggers wave
-
with effect from 31 May 2020India Tourism Development Corporation announced that R K Chaturvedi has been relieved of his duties as Director on Board of the company with effect from 31 May 2020 to take up his new assignment as Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, M/o Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU