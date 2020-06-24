JUST IN
India Tourism Development Corporation announces cessation of director

with effect from 31 May 2020

India Tourism Development Corporation announced that R K Chaturvedi has been relieved of his duties as Director on Board of the company with effect from 31 May 2020 to take up his new assignment as Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, M/o Chemicals and Fertilizers.

