Uno Minda Board OKs JV with TACHI-S, Japan

Board of Uno Minda approves incorporation of JV with TACHI-S in India

At meeting held on 29 September 2022

The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 29 September 2022 has approved incorporation of a joint venture company of Uno Minda and TACHI-S in India with a name of Uno Minda TACHI-S, or any other name as may be approved by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana (ROC) and to make investment by way of subscription to the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the proposed Joint Venture company.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 13:30 IST

