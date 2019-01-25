Bharat Dynamics inaugurates Acoustic Tank Test facility at the Visakhapatnam Unit

JUST IN
Bharat Dynamics has inaugurated its Acoustic Tank Test facility at the Visakhapatnam Unit of the company.

The test facility is one of its kind world class test facility used for testing underwater weapons like Torpedoes, Mines, Sonobuoys, Decoys and other related systemsThe acoustics systems of the unden/vater weapons are required to be tested and calibrated in water environment prior to their deployment in the actual sea waters The new on-site test facility enhances the manufacturing capabilities manifold and opens up opportunities for handling multiple projects simultaneously.

The Visakhapatnam Unit of BDL has been set up exclusively for manufacture of underwater weapons for supply to the Indian Navy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 14:53 IST

