Board of Zee Media Corporation approves NCD issue up to Rs 250 cr

-
ALSO READ
Board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves restructuring of subsidiaries
Zee Entertainment to transfer digital publishing business to Rapidcube
Board of ZEE approves acquisition of film production and distribution business of Zee Studios
Wendt India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 94.28% in the June 2020 quarter
-
At meeting held on 23 December 2020The Board of Zee Media Corporation at its meeting held on 23 December 2020 has inter-alia, in continuation to the In-Principle approval of the Board dated 30 October 2020, approved the terms of raising of fund through issuance and allotment of up to 2500 unrated, unlisted, secured, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) bearing a face value of Rs. 10,00,000, each for cash at par, aggregating to up to Rs. 250 crore in one or more series, on a private placement basis in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder and applicable SEBI regulations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU