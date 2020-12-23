Tata Communications acquires majority stake in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS

-
-
Tata Communications has acquired majority equity stake of 58.1% in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis), a France-headquartered embedded-SIM (eSIM) technology provider. Oasis develops and provides advanced technologies and personalised services to enable the deployment of eSIM and SIM technologies. With this investment, eSIM technology will be fully integrated into Tata Communications MOVE™, enabling an end-to-end embedded connectivity solution and strengthening Tata Communications MOVE as a single source platform for global enterprise mobility needs.
Tata Communications will drive and accelerate product roadmap R&D with Oasis, leveraging and amplifying the growth in the mobility and IoT markets.
Tata Communications and Oasis have a shared vision of making connectivity across end users, devices and machines, all-pervasive. Tata Communications MOVE enables enterprises and device manufacturers to capture, move and manage information worldwide through borderless, secure and scalable connectivity, with a network independent, platform approach. With this investment, the company will deliver an enhanced full-service enterprise mobility solution to customers through complete access and management of the eSIM and software layer.
