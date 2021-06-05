Welspun Corp granted license to apply API monogram on its SAWH pipes

Welspun Corp announced that American Petroleum Institute, USA has granted License (No. # 5L1217) to manufacture SAWH pipes as per API Specification 5L & to apply API monogram on the pipes from its Jamunia, Raisen, Madhya Pradesh facility w.e.f. 26 May 2021.

The facility is also certified for its Quality Management System as per API Specification Q1 compliance (No. # Q1-4363).

This will help the company to cater to critical needs of the Indian Oil & Gas market by supplying coated API pipes as this facility also has a modern 3LPE/DFBE/FBE coating facility attached to the pipe mill.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)