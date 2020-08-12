Fine Organic Industries standalone net profit declines 23.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.25% to Rs 235.60 croreNet profit of Fine Organic Industries declined 23.67% to Rs 28.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.25% to Rs 235.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 243.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales235.60243.51 -3 OPM %21.8923.80 -PBDT51.4361.99 -17 PBT40.3158.64 -31 NP28.5737.43 -24
