Cholamandalam Financial Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit declines 78.96% in the March 2020 quarter
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company allots equity shares on Preferential basis
Cholamandalam Investment slides after Q4 PAT slumps 85%
Cholamandalam Investment Q1 PAT jumps 37% to Rs 431 cr
Volumes spurt at Star Cement Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 37.93% to Rs 2.52 croreNet loss of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings reported to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.93% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.524.06 -38 OPM %80.5688.92 -PBDT-3.363.61 PL PBT-3.363.61 PL NP-3.362.56 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU